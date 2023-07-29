Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,869. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

