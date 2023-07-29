Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 806,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 178,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

