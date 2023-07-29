Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTEGet Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 806,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 178,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.