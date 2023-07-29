International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $5,023,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $143.45. 6,686,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

