Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.90 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00014757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $12.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,574,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,238,989 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

