Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.84. 1,867,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $513.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

