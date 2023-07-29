Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average is $283.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

