Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Stock Position Lessened by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 317,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,043. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

