Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IQI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,860. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

