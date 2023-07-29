Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.66

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 662337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $722.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after buying an additional 541,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400,896 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,451,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,515,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

