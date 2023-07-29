Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QVMM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,441 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,848,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,197,000 after buying an additional 106,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

