Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.81 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

