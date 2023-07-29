Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.09.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

INVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,904,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,370,000 after buying an additional 284,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,707,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,442,000 after purchasing an additional 464,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

