iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.08 and last traded at C$28.10. 38,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 32,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.12.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

