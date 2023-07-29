iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

