iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $271.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average is $253.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

