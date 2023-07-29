iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.