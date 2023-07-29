iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 11.4% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

