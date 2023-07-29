iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 896,964 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

