iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IWTR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

