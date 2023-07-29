iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,736. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

