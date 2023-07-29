iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.67

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1406578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,858,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,037,000 after purchasing an additional 417,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

