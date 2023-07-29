iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $45.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

