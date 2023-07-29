ITV plc (ITV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on November 28th

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Trading Down 0.2 %

LON ITV opened at GBX 72.32 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.79. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 657.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.03) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.14).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

