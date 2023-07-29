ITV plc (ITV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on November 28th

ITV plc (LON:ITVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Trading Down 0.2 %

LON ITV opened at GBX 72.32 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.79. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 657.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.03) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.14).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Dividend History for ITV (LON:ITV)

