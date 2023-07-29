IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
IX Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXAQU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the second quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in IX Acquisition by 13.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $401,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the last quarter.
About IX Acquisition
IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.
