J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 980 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 980 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.60. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

