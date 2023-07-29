J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $21.10 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $292.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

