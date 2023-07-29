J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average of $334.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

