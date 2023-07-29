J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 844 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

