J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,599,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $458.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average is $389.76. The company has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

