J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,604,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.