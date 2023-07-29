Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 968.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $15.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.51. 305,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,318.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,434.76. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,490.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.