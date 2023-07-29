Jump Financial LLC Buys 106,382 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

