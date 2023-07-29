Jump Financial LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1,209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $102,420,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,269.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 159,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 324.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

DPZ opened at $400.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day moving average is $330.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.