Jump Financial LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,324,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

