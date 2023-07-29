Jump Financial LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,006,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $827.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.