Jump Financial LLC Purchases 128,795 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,795 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,483,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 24.1% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowlero Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Bowlero stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

