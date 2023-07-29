Jump Financial LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $216.22. 1,040,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $221.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.