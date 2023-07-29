JUMPN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

