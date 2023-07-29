JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $91,538.17 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,111,400 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub."

