Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of JUPWW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Wellness
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.