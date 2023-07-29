Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JUPWW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.