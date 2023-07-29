K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 21.9%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 131,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 79,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

K2 Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.95.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

