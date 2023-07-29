Kellogg (NYSE:K) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

K opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

