Kellogg (NYSE:K) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %
K opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
