Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Insider Activity

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on K. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

