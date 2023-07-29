Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on K. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.