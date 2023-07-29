KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1,817.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,002 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

