Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.56. The company had a trading volume of 176,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.44. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $233.38 and a 12 month high of $388.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,595. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

