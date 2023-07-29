KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 128,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $7,797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 341,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

