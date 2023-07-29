KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of KIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 128,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
