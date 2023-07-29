KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $28.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

