KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 5.9 %

KLA stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.26.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 144.46% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.