Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. 2,253,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

