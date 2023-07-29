Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.
Koovs Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Koovs
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
